OKC Fire Officials Address Privacy Concerns Over Drone Use During Emergencies

The Oklahoma City Fire Department addressed privacy concerns over its use of drones. On Oct. 8, the city council recently approved adding 50 drones for police and fire over five years. Several council members expressed confusion about how they are used.

“I think there is a huge question of privacy,” said council member James Cooper, at the Oct. 8 city council meeting. “I’m just a little confused.”

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. Scott Douglas addressed those concerns on Friday.

“It really helps us get a full picture of what’s going on,” Douglas said. “The intent of these drones is to help locate people quicker — to help locate fires.”

Douglas said drones have been useful for locating missing people and when people report wrong addresses. However, council member JoBeth Hamon wants more transparency on drone policies.

“The use of them seems to have evolved without much public input or public involvement,” Hamon said.

Battalion Fire Chief Dominick Brown told the council they are implementing new technology.

“They can get the basic vitals to make sure that it’s not a true critical emergency,” said Brown, at the Oct. 8 council meeting.

Cooper questioned the use of drones on mental health calls.

“I worry this might exacerbate someone if they see or hear that technology floating around them,” Cooper said.

Brown was talking about a separate tool called the GoodSAM app that allows dispatchers to ask for permission to communicate with people through video via cellphone. The city is testing this technology. Douglas said drones will not be used to assess patients.

“I think there’s some misconception there,” Douglas said. “That’s not what they’re for.”

He said his department is available to answer anyone's questions and concerns about their drone use.

“We do apologize if there’s some miscommunication there, but going forward we have full plans — transparency, social media posts educating our residents of the program and our policies,” Douglas said.

Douglas said they would explain more about the new dispatch technology. News 9 is working on a future story with OKC Fire officials to show how those efforts are helping medical first responders.