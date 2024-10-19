What Is State Question 833? Know Before The November Vote

People across Oklahoma will vote on State Question 833 on the November ballot. The effort would authorize the creation of Public Infrastructure Districts, which could pass bond issues.

People across Oklahoma will vote on State Question 833 on the November ballot. The effort would authorize the creation of Public Infrastructure Districts, which could pass bond issues.

The State Question began as a joint resolution in the state Senate.

“It's about making a choice. It provides options for the state,” said Sen. John Haste, (R) Broken Arrow. “As we grow as a state, people are moving here, new businesses are coming here.”

Haste wrote the joint resolution which designated State Question 833 to a vote of the people.

“State question 833, basically is another tool in the toolbelt that we can use here in the state of Oklahoma,” said Haste.

If the initiative passes in November, the Public Infrastructure Districts could pass bond issues up to $10 million.

“It could be roads, it could be sidewalks, it could be water,” said Haste.

Any bonds passed would raise the property taxes in the district.

“For example, a $300,000 home with 10 mills, is roughly $330 a year; that's what the cost would equate to. It varies by county but that's roughly it,” said Sen. Haste.

Any bond requires 100% of the district landowners' approval and approval from the city council.

“In that case, if even one of the land owners or surface owners did not want to do that they could not go to the city,” said Sen. Haste.

The change would only impact citizens living in the Public Infrastructure Districts, meaning only people benefiting from the amenities would be footing the bill for them.

“Some communities, I believe, will use this, some may not. But again it's just options, because the more options you have, the better job you can do for the citizens of the state,” said Sen. Haste.

State Question 833 only needs a simple majority to pass in November. Sen. Haste says if it does pass, he expects to run legislation in the 2025 session to fill in any gaps, meaning this likely will not go into effect until November 2025.