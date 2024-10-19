Stolen Flags At Midwest City Veterans Memorial Spark Frustration

Flags honoring veterans are disappearing from the Midwest City Veterans Memorial, leaving local veterans frustrated and searching for answers.

Most recently, a U.S. Navy flag was stolen from the Joe B. Barnes Regional Park memorial. According to Hiawatha Bouldin, a retired U.S. Air Force MSgt and chair of the Midwest City Veterans Memorial Project, two flags have gone missing in recent weeks.

“It’s for those who have served, are serving, and will serve as we place past, present, and future,” Bouldin said.

Bouldin expressed his disappointment, noting that the thefts have cast a shadow over the care and pride he puts into maintaining the memorial. He revealed that one of the stolen flags was part of a suicide prevention awareness campaign.

“We recently did a suicide prevention awareness campaign, and we had a special flag for suicide prevention, and that flag was stolen — torn down is what I should say, really,” Bouldin said.

The latest theft occurred after the memorial celebrated the U.S. Navy’s birthday. The Navy flag, like the others, was taken.

“When you put something up, you always run the risk of someone not appreciating it,” Bouldin remarked.

Despite suggestions to install security cameras, Bouldin is uncertain whether that would solve the problem.

“We can see them doing it, but we don’t know why they’re doing it,” he said, expressing hope that whoever is responsible will come forward.

“If you don’t know why someone is doing something, you can’t help them change,” he added.

Bouldin remains committed to the memorial, noting that despite the setbacks, he and his team will continue their efforts.

“The Marine Corps’ birthday is next month, and we will be posting their flag right out here,” he said.

While Bouldin has filed a police report, his main focus is on opening a dialogue with the person responsible.

Though community members have offered to help pay for the stolen flags, Bouldin said they have already been replaced.