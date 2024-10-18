Thunder Announces 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule, Including 5 Games On Griffin Media

Oklahoma City Thunder fans will be able to catch two games on KWTV-News 9 and KOTV-News On 6 and three games on KSBI 52/CW 19 this season, according to an OKC Thunder news release sent on Friday.

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma City Thunder fans will be able to catch two games on KWTV-News 9 and KOTV-News On 6 and three games on KSBI 52/CW 19 this season, according to an OKC Thunder news release sent on Friday.

FanDuel Sports Network, set to rebrand from Bally Sports on Monday, Oct. 21, will be the new home for Thunder TV and streaming broadcasts, available on cable, satellite, and streaming platforms across the region, the news release stated.

Local cable options for the network include Cox Communications (Ch. 37 in Oklahoma City, 27 in Tulsa), DirecTV (Ch. 675), DirecTV Stream, Fubo, and AT&T U-Verse, according to Friday’s news release. Fans can visit GetMyHomeTeams.com to find a TV provider in their area, the release noted.

In addition to the 75 games on FanDuel Sports Network, the Thunder will have five over-the-air games broadcast on Griffin Media’s local stations in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, with KWTV-News 9 and KSBI 52 airing the games in Oklahoma City, and KOTV 6 or CW 19 carrying them in Tulsa, the release stated. These games will be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network and the Griffin stations, with the first being the Thunder’s New Year’s Eve home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to the news release.

FanDuel Sports Network/Griffin Media simulcast schedule:

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves – KSBI 52 (OKC)/CW 19 (Tulsa), according to the release. Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Sacramento Kings – KWTV 9 (OKC)/KOTV 6 (Tulsa), per the release. Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Memphis Grizzlies – KWTV 9 (OKC)/KOTV 6 (Tulsa), according to the release. Saturday, March 15 at Detroit Pistons – KSBI 52 (OKC)/CW 19 (Tulsa), according to the news release. Saturday, March 29 vs. Indiana Pacers – KSBI 52 (OKC)/CW 19 (Tulsa), per the news release.

The Thunder will also appear 15 times on national broadcasts across ABC, ESPN, and TNT. Of these, seven games will be exclusive to national networks, while eight ESPN broadcasts will be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network, according to Friday’s news release.

All of FanDuel Sports Network’s Thunder games and programming will also stream on the network’s app and at FanDuelSportsNetwork.com, the release stated. Viewers can authenticate access through their pay TV provider or subscribe directly to FanDuel Sports Network, with monthly, annual, and Season Pass options available, according to the release. Existing Bally Sports subscribers will be able to use their current login credentials once the app updates, the news release confirmed.