Firefighters Tackle NW Oklahoma City Apartment Fire

Multiple families were forced to leave their homes Friday morning after a fire at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex, authorities say.

By: News 9

-

Firefighters responded to a blaze Friday morning at an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities say.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire broke out at an apartment complex near Wedgewood Circle and Northwest 64th Street, which is just off Northwest Expressway.

Fire investigators said the blaze caused about $100,000 worth of damage to four apartments, one of which was vacant.

No injuries were reported, but families living in the other three units are now out of their homes.

Investigators said they believe the cause of the fire was either electrical or from a heater.