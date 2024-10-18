Authorities Put Out NE OKC House Fire

Thursday, October 17th 2024, 7:47 pm
Authorities responded to a house fire in northeast Oklahoma City Thursday night.
Authorities say the fire happened near Northeast 18th Street and Noth Prospect Avenue.
The house that caught fire was vacant, according to the OKC Fire Chief.
Firefighters say the fire started on a mattress in the home.
No other information is known at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
