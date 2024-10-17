Thunder Thursday: Military Appreciation Night

The Oklahoma City Thunder is honoring veterans across the state, in honor of Veterans Day.

By: News 9

"We're giving away 500 pairs of tickets to Oklahoma military heroes," said Gayle Maxwell, OKC Thunder Spokesperson. "Every year we have a Military Appreciation Night and this year we're thrilled to host it actually on Veterans Day."

Fans are asked to nominate their favorite military hero HERE so that they can win tickets to the game. Both the nominator and the person nominated will get a coupon to Freddy's.

Maxwell says don't wait to nominate because tickets can fill up fast.

Maxwell says that community engagement is part of the Thunder's mission statement, and the military is one of their pillars.

"You cannot be in the heart of Oklahoma and not understand the importance and the role that the military has in our country and even the fabric of the state," said Maxwell.



