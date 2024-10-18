Grass Fire Near Wellston One Of Several Across Metro, OKC Fire Department Warns Of Growing Wildfire Risk

Thursday, October 17th 2024, 10:11 pm
Authorities responded to a grass fire near Wellston in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon.
This was one of many fires across the metro today. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says year-round, the wildfire risk is becoming increasingly common. The department says human activity is the number one cause of these fires.
To stay safe and prevent fires the OKCFD recommends:
