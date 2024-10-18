Grass Fire Near Wellston One Of Several Across Metro, OKC Fire Department Warns Of Growing Wildfire Risk

Authorities responded to a grass fire near Wellston in Lincoln County, amid high fire danger Thursday.

Thursday, October 17th 2024, 10:11 pm

By: News 9


Authorities responded to a grass fire near Wellston in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon. 

This was one of many fires across the metro today. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says year-round, the wildfire risk is becoming increasingly common. The department says human activity is the number one cause of these fires.

To stay safe and prevent fires the OKCFD recommends:

  1. Be aware of dry, gusty weather conditions. Adjust plans accordingly.
  2. Be aware of flammable materials near grills.
  3. Don't leave campfires unattended.
  4. Water the lawn on your property.
  5. Be mindful when putting out cigarettes.
  6. Schedule a free wildfire risk assessment for your home or business by contacting the Oklahoma City Fire Department.
