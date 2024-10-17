The Porch Learns About Upcoming Fall Events In Norman

Norman Park and Recreation is hosting a series of family-friendly fall events, including a free Hocus Pocus movie screening and a zombie-themed fun run.

Norman Parks and Recreation is set to host a series of family-friendly fall events in Norman, with highlights including a free movie screening and a themed fun run.

Jeff Moody, a representative from Norman’s Park and Recreation, announced the upcoming festivities, starting with a screening of Hocus Pocus on Friday.

“The Sanderson sisters will actually be there. We’re gonna give away prizes. We have some games, all kinds of fun stuff,” Moody said.

Attendees can participate in an Easter egg hunt for a chance to win various prizes, including some quirky toys.

Later this month, the “Undead Run Harvest Fun” on October 26 will feature a one-mile fun run and a more intense 5K where “a bunch of zombies” will surprise runners along the course.

Moody said participants can earn glow-in-the-dark coffin-shaped medals.

The registration fees for the runs are $30 for the 5K and $20 for the one-mile event, which includes free entry to the festival and a drink ticket.

The event will also feature a DJ and other activities.

