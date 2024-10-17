Norman Railroad Crossing Closed At Lexington Street

The railroad crossing at Lexington Street off of Flood Avenue may be closed through October 18 for BNSF to complete signal repairs.

By: News 9

A railroad crossing in Norman is closed through tomorrow for signal repairs, according to the Norman Police Department.

Norman Police shared on social media that the railroad crossing at Lexington Street off of Flood Avenue may be closed through October 18 for BNSF to complete signal repairs.

Police say that drivers are encouraged to utilize the open crossing at Rock Creek or underpass at Robinson.