Motorcycle Wreck Impacting SW Oklahoma City Traffic

Thursday, October 17th 2024, 7:14 am
A wreck involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the wreck happened along South MacArthur Boulevard near State Highway 152.
A single lane in the northbound and southbound directions of South MacArthur Boulevard has been opened at this time.
OCPD said the motorcyclist doe not have any life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
October 17th, 2024
December 18th, 2023
November 7th, 2023
October 12th, 2023
October 18th, 2024
October 18th, 2024
October 18th, 2024