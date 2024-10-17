Motorcycle Wreck Impacting SW Oklahoma City Traffic

A wreck near South MacArthur Boulevard and State Highway 152 is affecting traffic Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

Thursday, October 17th 2024, 7:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A wreck involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the wreck happened along South MacArthur Boulevard near State Highway 152.

A single lane in the northbound and southbound directions of South MacArthur Boulevard has been opened at this time.

OCPD said the motorcyclist doe not have any life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 17th, 2024

December 18th, 2023

November 7th, 2023

October 12th, 2023

Top Headlines

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024