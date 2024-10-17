Motorcycle Wreck Impacting SW Oklahoma City Traffic

A wreck near South MacArthur Boulevard and State Highway 152 is affecting traffic Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

A wreck involving a motorcycle is impacting traffic Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the wreck happened along South MacArthur Boulevard near State Highway 152.

A single lane in the northbound and southbound directions of South MacArthur Boulevard has been opened at this time.

OCPD said the motorcyclist doe not have any life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.



