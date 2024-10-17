Afghan Citizen Charged In OKC Terror Plot's Brothers Planned Attacks In France

Nasir Tawhedi, an Afghan citizen living in Oklahoma City, has been charged with planning a terrorist attack on Election Day in support of ISIS and will remain in federal custody until his trial.

Nasir Tawhedi, an Afghan citizen living in Oklahoma City, made his first federal court appearance Thursday after being charged with planning a terrorist attack on Election Day in support of ISIS. Tawhedi, 27, was arrested on October 7 after a 45-day surveillance operation conducted by the FBI.

During the hearing, FBI Special Agent testimony revealed that Tawhedi admitted to plotting the attack in allegiance to ISIS. Prosecutors presented evidence that Tawhedi and his 17-year-old brother-in-law conspired to carry out a mass shooting targeting large crowds on Election Day, intending to die as martyrs.

Investigators say the two men allegedly tried to purchase two AK-47 rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition from undercover federal agents. The court also heard that Tawhedi had direct contact with an ISIS member known as Abdul Malik. Additionally, two of Tawhedi’s biological brothers were recently arrested in France for allegedly planning attacks on a football match or shopping center there.

Tawhedi worked as a security guard at the U.S. Eagle military installation in Kabul before immigrating to the United States in 2021 on a Special Immigrant Visa. His parole status in the U.S. has since been revoked, and he no longer holds a passport.

In court, Tawhedi, shackled and wearing headphones connected to an interpreter, sat beside his attorney. Two women, possibly his wife and a relative, were present, with Tawhedi making eye contact with them multiple times.

The federal judge found sufficient probable cause to bind Tawhedi over for trial, citing concerns about the danger he poses to the community. Tawhedi will remain in federal custody until his trial.

Following the arrest, county election boards across the Oklahoma City metro have increased security measures ahead of Election Day.