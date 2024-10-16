Second Person Arrested In Shooting Death Of Metro Podcast Employee

Oklahoma City police arrested a second person in the shooting death of a metro man.

Oklahoma City Police arrested a second person in the shooting death of a metro man. The victim died in front of a liquor store in northwest Oklahoma City over the weekend. Witnesses told investigators it appeared to be a robbery and Javier Morales, Junior shot back in self-defense.

Police identified 18-year-old J’Ceon Lewis as the alleged gunman. Witnesses told investigators Lewis and the victim were arguing over a bag of marijuana.

The deadly shooting took place outside Chino's Liquor store near Northwest 90th Street and Western Avenue. Police said Brooklynn Miller, 20, drove Lewis and two others to the store Saturday night. A witness saw Lewis talking to Morales by his car.

“It’s unclear if he even knew the people,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Court documents said there was a disagreement between Morales and Lewis in the parking lot when shots were fired. A witness told investigators it appeared Lewis was attempting to rob Morales, and the victim shot back in self-defense. Police said Morales died at the scene and officers found a bag of marijuana on top of his trunk.

Those who knew the victim said his father is part of an organization working to stop gun violence in the city.

“All of us have been there,” said Jabee Williams, LiveFree OKC. “We’ve lost family members and understand that this is really why we started LiveFree OKC.”

Morales worked as a production assistant and building manager for a local podcast. The owner of “I've Had It Podcast” recorded an emotional tribute this week for Javi, as he was known at work.

The day after the shooting police arrested Miller at a home in Del City following a standoff. Lewis was also arrested in Del City this week.

“At this point the case still remains open as we believe there possibly other people involved,” said Knight.

The woman in custody was arrested for accessory to murder and the second suspect faces a first-degree murder charge.

A GoFundMe has been started to support Morales' loved ones and has already raised more than $28,000.