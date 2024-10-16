'It's That Time of Year:' OKC Fire Discusses Heating Homes Safely After 3 Overnight House Fires

It was a busy night for Oklahoma City firefighters as crews battled three house fires overnight in the metro.

Thankfully no one was hurt, but firefighters are issuing warnings after discovering at least two of those fires were related to improperly heating the home.

“This is kind of the first cool night of the season, and it has been a very busy night for the fire department,” a firefighter on scene Wednesday morning said.

It’s a trend firefighters say they see every year: fall temperatures hit, folks fire up the furnace or the space heater and firefighters see a rise in house fires.

“It's that time of year,” Scott Douglas with the OKC Fire Department said.

Wednesday morning, an improperly vented fireplace sparked one blaze, and another originated from an extension cord draped on a furnace.

“Before you kick off your fireplace, make sure you have it swept with, a certified chimney specialist. Make sure there's a good screen, mesh screen in front of it to prevent any sparks or embers from entering your home,” Douglas said.

Colder months also bring out space heaters, which can be another catalyst when left unattended.

An easy rule of thumb: space heaters need space.

“They need three feet of clearance around any type of items that can catch on fire,” Douglas explained.

Douglas said he encourages residents to take these precautions, but assures firefighters are always ready to jump into action.

“We're here seven days a week there and 365 days a year,” he said.

The three fires overnight actually make a total of six house fires since the temperature dropped early Tuesday.

Oklahoma City Firefighters say the cause of the other fire is still under investigation.