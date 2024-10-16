Who Are The Candidates Facing Off In State Senate District 47 Debate?

The two candidates vying for Oklahoma State Senate District 47 will go head-to-head Wednesday night in a debate moderated by News 9's Capitol reporter Haley Weger. After an August runoff, the race is now between retired U.S. Army Colonel Kelly Hines, the Republican candidate, and business owner Erin Brewer, the Democratic candidate.

By: News 9

The district includes parts of Edmond and northwest Oklahoma City. The seat, held for 13 years by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, is open due to term limits. After an August runoff, the race is now between retired U.S. Army Colonel Kelly Hines, the Republican candidate, and business owner Erin Brewer, the Democratic candidate.

Senate District 47 is considered a purple area, encompassing rural, urban, and suburban communities across Edmond and northwest Oklahoma City.

Who is Kelly Hines?

Kelly Hines is the Republican candidate and a retired U.S. Army Colonel. Hines has a background in military leadership, including earning a master’s degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College. He commanded the 110th Aviation Brigade and later served as the dean of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Career College. Hines is running on a platform focused on fiscal responsibility, community security, and supporting law enforcement. He advanced from the Republican primary runoff after defeating nurse anesthetist Jenny Schmitt​.

Who is Erin Brewer?

Erin Brewer is the Democratic candidate and a business owner. She co-owns RedPin Bowling Lounge in Bricktown and has a long history of working in the nonprofit sector, including time at the United Way of Central Oklahoma. Brewer emphasizes public education, healthcare, and justice reform, with a focus on reducing extreme partisanship in politics. She has also been involved in advocacy work at the state Capitol for education and community initiatives​.

Both candidates have expressed public support for an income tax cut, one of the few issues on which they agree. Tonight’s debate is expected to cover a wide range of topics, including education and economic development.

The debate will take place at 5:45 p.m. in The Commons room at Francis Tuttle Technology Center’s Rockwell campus. The event is free and open to the public.