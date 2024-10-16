Nobody Inside SW Oklahoma City Home At Time Of Fire, Firefighters Say

A house fire prompted a firefighting response Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

By: News 9

-

Firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it has responded to a house fire near Southwest 21st Street and South Independence Avenue.

Smoke from the fire could be seen exiting the roof of the home as News 9 arrived on scene.

"We received a call on a structure fire this morning, en route, crews were also updated on the possibility of a victim inside," OKCFD Battalion Chief David Carter said. "A rescue was attempted. While that rescue was going on, we were able to talk with a neighbor, we were able to get in contact with the owner, who was not here at the time."

Carter also said for anyone using a fireplace, space heater or similar options to stay warm in the colder months, to be sure they are properly cleaned and maintained, well ventilated and that there is nothing nearby that could cause a fire.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.