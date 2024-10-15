Cleveland Co. Sheriff Defends Budget Needs Amid Accusations Of Mismanagement, Criminal Activity

An ongoing budget controversy came to a head during the Cleveland County budget board meeting on Tuesday. Sheriff Chris Amason argued for increased funding, while board member and county treasurer Jim Reynolds accused him of potential mismanagement that could be considered criminal.

Sheriff Amason began his address to the board by firmly shutting down any rumors of his resignation. “Let me be clear, I have no intention of resigning my position,” Sheriff Amason said. “I was elected by the people because they trust me to carry out public safety in this county, and I’m going to do that.” However, the board pointed out that the sheriff has been operating outside the constraints of his $19.5 million budget. “He keeps saying he can get more money, that there’s a magic pie in the sky,” Reynolds said. “We have no more to give.”

The sheriff pointed out he currently has just over $14 million available and expressed frustration at the board’s reaction to his concerns. “When I tried to ask members of the budget board my specific questions, I was shut down, and at some point, the truth has to come out,” said Sheriff Amason.

Amason said a lack of funding is what forced him to lay off at least 24 employees last month, mostly clerical. “If I had my cash reserves, I would not have had to make those cuts,” he said. “We dissolved all our community relations; our public information is gone; our HR is gone. We've been decimated, and we are operating on a shoestring staff here, but you know what? We're going to make it work.” Despite the sheriff's claims, the board insists his office will be fully funded.“The cash receipts keep coming in every month,” Reynolds said. “Three, four, $500,000 every month.”

The board also noted the sheriff's budget has increased by 40% over the past four years. “It's smoke and mirrors,” Sheriff Amason said. “The commissioners are using cash appropriations that are meant to be in reserve for emergencies, yet they are counting that toward my budget.”

Reynolds said if Amason had indeed violated criminal law, it would be up to the district attorney or the state attorney general to investigate. Meanwhile, the sheriff's office is currently at the center of a state audit. “It’s mismanagement at the highest level,” Reynolds said. “We believe once the audit comes out, I personally think a grand jury would be required to look at this.”

