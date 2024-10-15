3 Arrested After Police Chase Ends In Crash In Northwest OKC

Three people are in custody after a police chase ended in a crash Monday night in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Police said the chase began around 11:30 p.m. when officers identified a stolen vehicle.

It was brief and ended when the driver of the stolen car crashed into another vehicle near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood Drive.

Two people in the other car were treated for minor injuries and are expected to be OK.