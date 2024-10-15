Eastside Pride Wrestling Club Fights for Child Well-Being in Underserved Oklahoma Communities

The Eastside Pride Wrestling Club in Oklahoma City is empowering underserved kids through wrestling, and teamwork, and recently secured $30,000 in funds to enhance their programs and support more young athletes.

By: News 9

Recent data shows Oklahoma ranks 46th overall for child well-being. An Oklahoma City club is working to improve that by helping children gain relationships through competition.

The Eastside Pride Wresting Club received $30,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to help provide more equipment and help other kids achieve their goals. Four graduates of Fredrick A. Douglass High School founded the Eastside Pride Wrestling Club in 2021. They wanted to help underserved children reach their potential through competition and teamwork.

The past reminds people of where they came from. Those previous experiences equip people with the tools to improve in life. History shapes athletes.

"Growing up on the northeast side of town there were a lot of obstacles," said David Duplissis, executive director of the Eastside Pride Wrestling Club.

Duplissis and his childhood friends built this organization to offer another home for children who face adversity off the mat.

"Wrestling teaches and shows grit," Duplissis said. "Giving kids an opportunity to see more than just their zip code."

Wrestling helped Duplissis escape from negative influences when he was a kid.

"I had the opportunity to find my way - find myself," Duplissis said. "Wrestling gave us a sense of guidance."

Duplissis’s best friend and head coach Leonard Friday knows the impact of this work.

"Hopefully we can make a difference in them now," Friday said. "I absolutely love it. It's one of the best sports for kids."

Friday teaches young athletes how to attack any challenge the right way.

"The discipline that it takes to wrestle is just a simulation of life," Friday said.

Competition can show kids how they've grown and who they have the chance to become.

"Giving them a symbol of hope," Duplissis said. "Giving kids an opportunity to be above themselves and be more than themselves."