Fugitive In Custody After Barricading Inside NW Oklahoma City Home

A wanted fugitive barricaded themselves in a home in northwest Oklahoma City, but was taken into custody after several hours.

By: News 9

Police have taken a wanted person into custody after they barricaded themselves inside a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Oklahoma City Police Police said it started as a traffic stop sometime before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, and the subject has barricaded themself in a home near West Hefner Road and North Rockwall Avenue.

The subject was taken into custody just after 2 p.m. Police confirmed that the subject is a wanted fugitive in Logan County.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.