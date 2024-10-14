Fugitive In Custody After Barricading Inside NW Oklahoma City Home

Monday, October 14th 2024, 3:00 pm
Police have taken a wanted person into custody after they barricaded themselves inside a northwest Oklahoma City home.
Oklahoma City Police Police said it started as a traffic stop sometime before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, and the subject has barricaded themself in a home near West Hefner Road and North Rockwall Avenue.
The subject was taken into custody just after 2 p.m. Police confirmed that the subject is a wanted fugitive in Logan County.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
