Missing And Endangered Adult: Jason James Deere

A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for 27-year-old Jason James Deere.

Sunday, October 13th 2024, 7:23 pm

By: News 9


A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for 27-year-old Jason James Deere.

Police say Deere was last seen on October 11th in downtown Oklahoma City.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Authorities say Deere has health issues that may need to be addressed.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 13th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 12th, 2024

October 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 15th, 2024

October 15th, 2024

October 15th, 2024

October 15th, 2024