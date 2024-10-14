Missing And Endangered Adult: Jason James Deere

Sunday, October 13th 2024, 7:23 pm
A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for 27-year-old Jason James Deere.
Police say Deere was last seen on October 11th in downtown Oklahoma City.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.
Authorities say Deere has health issues that may need to be addressed.
Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
October 13th, 2024
October 13th, 2024
October 12th, 2024
October 12th, 2024
October 15th, 2024
October 15th, 2024
October 15th, 2024