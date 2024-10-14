Missing And Endangered Adult: Jason James Deere

A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for 27-year-old Jason James Deere.

By: News 9

A Missing and Endangered Alert has been issued for 27-year-old Jason James Deere.

Police say Deere was last seen on October 11th in downtown Oklahoma City.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.

Authorities say Deere has health issues that may need to be addressed.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.