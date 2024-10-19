Celebrate National Arts And Humanities Month In OKC

October is National Arts and Humanities Month, a time to honor and explore the rich cultural offerings across Oklahoma City.

By: Destini Pittman

October is National Arts and Humanities Month, a time to honor and explore the rich cultural offerings across Oklahoma City. With exhibits ranging from postwar abstraction and architecture to immersive art experiences, the city’s galleries, museums, and cultural centers are providing diverse opportunities for creative engagement. Whether it's contemporary works or a celebration of Indigenous history, visitors are encouraged to explore the vibrant art scene that showcases local, national, and global talent.

Oklahoma City Museum of Art

415 Couch Drive Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Located in Midtown, the Oklahoma City Museum of Art is one of the leading art institutions in the region. OKCMOA has collections that feature art from North America, Europe, and Asia. The museum's strengths are American art and postwar abstraction. Annually, this museum serves over 125,000 visitors from all 50 states and 30 countries.

Oklahoma City Museum Of Art Current Exhibitions

Postwar Abstraction

(Ongoing)

Picasso and the Progressive Proof: Linocut Prints from a Private Collection

(Running Aug. 24, 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025)

The Three Shades

(Aug. 24, 2024 to Aug. 23, 2026)

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center

11 NW 11th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center is a multidisciplinary organization in Oklahoma City. They are dedicated to fostering creativity through art exhibitions, performances, and educational programs. This museum features state-of-the-art facilities including galleries, a theater, studios, and outdoor spaces. Committed to inclusion, the center supports accessible, community-focused initiatives while celebrating cultural equity and diversity.

Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center Current Exhibitions

Outré West: The American School of Architecture from Oklahoma to California

(Aug. 22, 2024-Jan. 27, 2025)

SHELTER

(April 25, 2024-Jan. 6, 2025)

Eva Schlegel: Multiple Voices

(Aug. 31, 2023-Jan. 13, 2025)

Colors of Freedom: Ukrainian Children for Peace

(August 2024-Jan. 6, 2025)

Jose Dávila

(Sept. 22, 2022 — Jan. 6, 2025)

Eduardo Sarabia: Green Vines

(Sept. 23, 2022 — May 28, 2025)

To learn more about Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, CLICK HERE.

First Americans Museum

659 First Americans Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73129

Located in Oklahoma City’s Horizons District, the First Americans Museum allows visitors to experience the history of 39 distinctive First American Nations in Oklahoma City. This 175,000-square-foot museum features cutting-edge exhibitions, cultural events, educational programs, and a multipurpose museum. In the museum store, you can find exclusive art created by First American artists.

First Americans Museum Current Exhibitions

OKLA HOMMA

(Ongoing)

Winiko: Life of an Object

(Ongoing)

21st Century Mound Builders

(Ongoing)

Vessels That Carried Us

(Virtual)

To learn more about the First Americans Museum, CLICK HERE.

Factory Obscura

25 Northwest 9th Street, Oklahoma City, OK, 73102

Factory Obscura, based in Oklahoma City, is an immersive art space where visitors can engage with interactive installations. This 6,000-square-foot space blends creativity with sensory exploration. They say part of their mission is to “ awaken the inner child, sparking awe and wonder, inviting interactive play, both physical and mental, and challenging each other to explore deeper into our human potential and our connections through art.”

Factory Obscura Exhibitions

Mix-Tape

(Permanent)

To learn more about Factory Obscura, CLICK HERE.