1 In Critical Condition After Being Struck By Vehicle In SE OKC

A person is in critical condition after being hit by a truck in southeast Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon, according to police.

By: News 9

Police say this incident happened near Southeast 134th Street and South Sooner Road.

According to police, this started as a road rage incident.

Police say the victim got out of their car to confront another driver when the driver hit them with their car and then drove off.

No other info is known at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.