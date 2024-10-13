1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing

Saturday, October 12th 2024, 10:51 pm
One man is in critical condition after a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday, according to Oklahoma City Police.
Police say the stabbing happened near the 100 block of West I-240. Officers say they responded around 3:30 p.m. yesterday to an apartment complex.
Police say the victim has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers say no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
