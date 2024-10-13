1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing

One man was injured in a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Saturday, October 12th 2024, 10:51 pm

By: News 9


One man is in critical condition after a stabbing in southwest Oklahoma City on Saturday, according to Oklahoma City Police.

Police say the stabbing happened near the 100 block of West I-240. Officers say they responded around 3:30 p.m. yesterday to an apartment complex.

Police say the victim has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 12th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 12th, 2024

October 12th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 13th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 13th, 2024

October 13th, 2024