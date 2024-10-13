2 Injured In NW OKC Hit And Run

Two pedestrians are injured after a hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

Police say the hit-and-run happened near Northwest 13th Street and Shartel Avenue.

Accoring to police, the two pedestrians were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.