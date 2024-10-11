1 Dead, 2 Arrested Following Cleveland Co. Shooting

Two people have been arrested after a shooting Friday morning left one person dead in Slaughterville, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said.

By: News 9

-

One person is dead and two people are in custody after a shooting Friday morning in Slaughterville, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called shortly before 2 a.m. to an area near 127th Street and Maguire Road in Slaughterville.

After arriving to the scene, deputies said they found a 21-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the back, who was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to CCSO, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Noble Police Department, Noble Fire Department and Norman Police Department assisted in the investigation, and two people were taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said the two suspects, a 16-year-old and a 26-year-old, drove to the victim’s home intending to rob him.

According to investigators, the 16-year-old suspect sustained a nonthreatening gunshot injury to his ankle caused by the 26-year-old suspect.

No names have been released at this time.