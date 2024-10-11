Heritage Hall Outpaces Kingfisher In High-Scoring Matchup, 46-23

Heritage Hall Chargers came out strong in their matchup against Kingfisher, winning 46-23 in a high-scoring game.

Thursday, October 10th 2024, 10:49 pm

By: News 9


Heritage Hall Chargers came out strong in their matchup against Kingfisher, winning 46-23 in a high-scoring game.

Barrett Travis powered across the goal line early to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead. Kingfisher responded with Jhett Birdwell finding Jackson Willbanks for a touchdown and a big gain that set up a field goal, narrowing the score to 10-7. Travis struck again for Heritage Hall, adding his second touchdown as the Chargers pulled away for the victory.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 10th, 2024

October 11th, 2024

October 11th, 2024

October 11th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 11th, 2024

October 11th, 2024

October 11th, 2024

October 11th, 2024