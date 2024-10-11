Heritage Hall Outpaces Kingfisher In High-Scoring Matchup, 46-23

Heritage Hall Chargers came out strong in their matchup against Kingfisher, winning 46-23 in a high-scoring game.

By: News 9

Barrett Travis powered across the goal line early to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead. Kingfisher responded with Jhett Birdwell finding Jackson Willbanks for a touchdown and a big gain that set up a field goal, narrowing the score to 10-7. Travis struck again for Heritage Hall, adding his second touchdown as the Chargers pulled away for the victory.