Bob Mills SkyNews 9 Helicopter Returns With High-Tech Upgrades

More than a year after a tornado destroyed both helicopters for News 9 and News On 6, Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 are back in the air with a cutting-edge helicopter equipped with advanced technology.

In breaking news, every minute counts. When safety is on the line, nothing can beat a bird's-eye view of news and weather.

The new Bell 505 helicopter, built from the ground up, is the most technologically advanced helicopter News 9 has ever had. It features high-tech upgrades, including a new digital lens designed to improve tracking of Oklahoma’s severe weather. The upgraded camera lens provides a clear picture, even in lowlight or humid environments.

“When you're talking about tracking Oklahoma's severe weather from the sky, the camera is key,” said News 9 meteorologist David Payne. “This new lens gives us the ability to really shoot any and all storms in a low light environment.”

The new helicopter also features Street Scope, a feature that allows viewers to see the exact streets.

“If we're tracking a tornado, we can pinpoint exactly what street it's on and which houses are in the path. That means better lifesaving warnings,” said Payne.

The feature can also be used to track fires, showing how many acres are burning and in which direction the fire is moving.

For high-speed chases, the system can lock onto a vehicle and display its speed, allowing the helicopter to track it in real time.

The overall design of the helicopter is safer for Gardner and his photojournalist.

The front windshields wrap around, so the visibility is a whole lot better,” said Gardner. “You don't have any blind spots covering you up like in the other helicopters.”

The Bell 505 helicopter is designed to handle a variety of weather conditions, including crosswinds, and can fly up to 20,000 feet at speeds of 144 miles per hour.