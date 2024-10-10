The Heartland Flyer: Your Ticket To The OU Vs. Texas Game

Traveling to the highly anticipated OU vs. Texas game this weekend? Skip the traffic and ride the Heartland Flyer.

By: News 9

-

As excitement builds for the annual Oklahoma vs. Texas football game this weekend, the Heartland Flyer offers a convenient and scenic travel option for fans heading to the showdown. Running between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, Texas, this Amtrak service provides an easy alternative to driving, allowing fans to relax and enjoy the journey.

What is the Heartland Flyer?

The Heartland Flyer is a daily passenger train service connecting Oklahoma City with Fort Worth. The train travels through picturesque landscapes and offers onboard amenities such as comfortable seating, Wi-Fi, and dining options. The route spans approximately 200 miles, making it an efficient choice for travel between Oklahoma and Texas.

Travel Details for the OU vs. Texas Game

Departure from Oklahoma City: The Heartland Flyer departs from the Oklahoma City Amtrak Station, located at 100 S.E. Gaylord Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73104. Arrival in Fort Worth: The train arrives at the Fort Worth Central Station, located at 1001 Jones St, Fort Worth, TX 76102, which is conveniently close to local transportation options for getting to the Cotton Bowl. Return Trip: After the game, fans can catch an evening train back to Oklahoma City, ensuring a safe and hassle-free return.

Schedule for October 12, 2024

Departure from Oklahoma City: 8:25 AM (arrives in Fort Worth at 12:27 AM) Return from Fort Worth: 5:25 PM (arrives in Oklahoma City at 9:27 PM)

Benefits of Taking the Train

Avoid Traffic: With thousands of fans traveling for the game, traffic can be a major headache. The Heartland Flyer eliminates the stress of driving and finding parking. Comfort and Convenience: The train provides spacious seating and the ability to move around during the journey, enhancing the overall travel experience. Social Experience: Traveling by train allows fans to connect with fellow supporters, creating an electric atmosphere as everyone anticipates the game.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Heartland Flyer can be purchased through the Amtrak website or at the station. Prices typically start around $30 one-way but may vary depending on availability. It’s advisable to book early, especially during high-demand events like the OU vs. Texas game.

Purchase Tickets Online: Amtrak Website Contact for More Information: Call Amtrak at 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245).

Additional Resources

For up-to-date schedule and fare information, visit the Amtrak Heartland Flyer page: Amtrak Heartland Flyer For local transportation options in Fort Worth, visit the Fort Worth Transportation Authority: Trinity Metro

Prepare for Heavy Traffic on Game Day

OU fans traveling south for the Red River Rivalry should prepare for heavier traffic, especially on I-35 and other major highways such as 77 and 81. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), drivers will encounter construction zones, but two lanes in each direction will be open throughout the weekend.

Bryce Boyer, Public Information Manager for ODOT, advises travelers to "pack your patience," plan for extra travel time, and avoid distractions on the road. He emphasized the importance of using caution in work zones and buckling up. With the game kicking off at 2:30 PM, traffic is expected to be particularly heavy on Saturday.

As you prepare for an unforgettable weekend of college football, consider hopping on the Heartland Flyer for a memorable journey to the OU vs. Texas game!