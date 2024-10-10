The Heartland Flyer: Your Ticket To The OU Vs. Texas Game

Thursday, October 10th 2024, 5:30 pm
As excitement builds for the annual Oklahoma vs. Texas football game this weekend, the Heartland Flyer offers a convenient and scenic travel option for fans heading to the showdown. Running between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth, Texas, this Amtrak service provides an easy alternative to driving, allowing fans to relax and enjoy the journey.
The Heartland Flyer is a daily passenger train service connecting Oklahoma City with Fort Worth. The train travels through picturesque landscapes and offers onboard amenities such as comfortable seating, Wi-Fi, and dining options. The route spans approximately 200 miles, making it an efficient choice for travel between Oklahoma and Texas.
Tickets for the Heartland Flyer can be purchased through the Amtrak website or at the station. Prices typically start around $30 one-way but may vary depending on availability. It’s advisable to book early, especially during high-demand events like the OU vs. Texas game.
OU fans traveling south for the Red River Rivalry should prepare for heavier traffic, especially on I-35 and other major highways such as 77 and 81. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), drivers will encounter construction zones, but two lanes in each direction will be open throughout the weekend.
Bryce Boyer, Public Information Manager for ODOT, advises travelers to "pack your patience," plan for extra travel time, and avoid distractions on the road. He emphasized the importance of using caution in work zones and buckling up. With the game kicking off at 2:30 PM, traffic is expected to be particularly heavy on Saturday.
As you prepare for an unforgettable weekend of college football, consider hopping on the Heartland Flyer for a memorable journey to the OU vs. Texas game!
