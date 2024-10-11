Operation Ferb: Piedmont Police, Community Deploy Drone In Search For Missing Tortoise

Help Find Ferb! Piedmont police are taking to the skies with a drone search for the missing tortoise in hopes of bringing him home before the colder weather sets in.

By: News 9

Attention, local Piedmont residents! The Piedmont Police Department geared up to deploy a large drone Thursday night at 6 p.m. to search for Ferb, a much-loved tortoise who has been on the run.

Ferb, with his light brown shell and adorable personality, has captured the hearts of many in the community. As temperatures drop, the urgency to locate Ferb increases, making the drone mission even more critical.

If you have any tips or sightings of Ferb, the police encourage you to reach out or keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.