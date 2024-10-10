Garth Brooks Names Accuser In Court Filing

Country music star and Oklahoma native Garth Brooks named the woman who accused him of rape in an amended complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, Northern Division, this week.

In the filing, Brooks’ attorneys described him as “the victim of a shakedown.” He is seeking a jury trial along with compensatory and punitive damages.

Brooks initially filed his lawsuit anonymously as John Doe on Sept. 13, asking a federal judge to declare that the sexual misconduct allegations against him were false. The lawsuit, filed as John Doe v. Jane Roe, used pseudonyms to protect both parties’ identities. Brooks initially cited concern for his family and a desire to respect the privacy of his accuser’s family.

The anonymity remained in place until last week, when the woman filed her own lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing Brooks of raping her in a Los Angeles hotel room in 2019, among other sexual misconduct allegations. Although she named Brooks in the lawsuit, she did not identify herself.

Brooks denies the allegations and has accused the woman of extortion, claiming that she and her legal team deliberately leaked information to the media to damage his reputation.

In response, her attorneys filed an emergency motion on Wednesday, requesting that her name be redacted or that the complaint be sealed, stating, “Each hour and day that the Amended Complaint remains on the docket without redacting Defendant’s identity or placing it under seal is causing Defendant severe emotional distress and harm.”

News 9 does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.

Her attorneys announced they are seeking maximum sanctions against Brooks for revealing her identity in the amended complaint.

Both parties are asking for a jury trial, attorney fees, and punitive damages.