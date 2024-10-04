Lawsuit: Oklahoma Country Music Star Garth Brooks Accused Of Sexual Assault, Battery

Country music star Garth Brooks is accused of sexual assault and battery in a lawsuit according to a complaint filed in California on Thursday.

By: News 9

-

Country music star Garth Brooks released a statement responding to accusations of sexual assault and battery released Thursday.

In the statement, Brooks said:

"For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars," Brooks said. "It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of—ugly acts no human should ever do to another. We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides. I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward. It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."

The complaint from "Jane Roe," who says she was a hairstylist and makeup artist for Brooks, states that the alleged incidents occurred in 2019.

The complaint alleges that Jane Roe worked for Brooks' wife in 1999, but began working for Brooks as well in 2019.

Jane Roe alleges that Brooks became aware that Roe was experiencing financial difficulties, and used his continual additional income as a way to take advantage.

What does the complaint say?

The complaint alleges that Brooks took advantage of Roe's financial difficulties. Roe claims that in 2019, Brooks sexually assaulted her on a trip to Los Angeles.

Roe claims that Brooks brought her alone on his private plane, and booked a single hotel room for them to share. It was there that Roe claims Brooks sexually assaulted her.

Brooks was accused of regularly speaking of sexual objects, changing clothing in front of Roe, sending explicit text messages, and frequently making sexually explicit remarks.

The complaint also alleges that in October of 2019, Brooks groped Roe on a separate trip to Los Angeles.

The complaint notes that due to the frequency of his alleged actions, it is "inevitable that other employees of Brooks likely saw or heard."

Roe claims that she was unable to continue working for Brooks, and around May 2021 moved states.

Roe also claimed that when her counsel contacted Brooks to disclose that she was prepared to file a complaint, Brooks allegedly filed a preemptive abusive complaint against Roe on September 13, 2024. The filing under the name "John Doe" calls the allegations "wholly untrue." The complaint claims she threatened to sue him publically unless he gave her millions of dollars.

Brooks is accused of assault, battery, and sexual battery.