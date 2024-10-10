FBI Arrest 2 In Election Day Terrorist Plot

Two individuals accused of plotting a terrorist attack on Election Day had been under FBI surveillance for months.

According to a federal affidavit, Nasir Tawhedi and his 17-year-old brother-in-law, a student at Southmoore High School, were arrested Tuesday in rural Oklahoma after purchasing assault rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition.

“Undercover agents sold them some weapons and we were able to piece everything together and finally take them out,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt.

The FBI states that Tawhedi and his coconspirator planned to carry out an attack on Election Day, Nov 5. Stitt told News 9 he believes the attack was intended for Oklahoma City.

“That's what we assume, that on Election Day that’s what they were planning on doing — finding a big election place, like a polling place,” said Stitt.

He added that the suspects had been under surveillance since August.

“We’ve been tracking these guys since August, working with the FBI on surveillance,” Stitt said.

Following the arrests, FBI agents raided Tawhedi's Oklahoma City apartment.

“Just had no idea. It's one of those unsettling feelings, but they got them,” said neighbor Krischen Robertson, who described Tawhedi and his family as quiet and distant.

“They left us alone; we left them alone,” Robertson said. “But when they did come down, they were real smug, didn’t want nothing to do with anybody.”

Despite the arrests, Robertson said he plans to remain cautious on Election Day.

“I know on Election Day I’m keeping my kids at home,” Robertson said.

Robertson also speculated that more arrests might follow. The governor confirmed that possibility.

“They only caught two as of right now; there could be more,” Robertson said.

“I know they are monitoring some other folks as well,” Stitt added.

Gov. Stitt encouraged Oklahomans to download the ProtectOK app, which forwards suspicious tips and photos to the Oklahoma Counter Terrorism Intelligence Center.