Florida Experiences Tornadoes, Prior To Hurricane Milton's Arrival

By: News 9

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday night. Throughout the day, the state experienced weather patterns familiar to Oklahomans.

News 9 meteorologist Cassie Heiter broke down what Florida experienced Wednesday, and what they can expect tonight.

"All day it's been producing dozens of tornados," said Heiter. "We've had a record-breaking number of tornado warnings issued by the weather service in Florida ... since then we've had at least a dozen hit the ground."

The storms are also generating wedge tornadoes.

"This is something like what we would typically see in Oklahoma on a big severe weather day," Heiter said.

Currently, there are no other tornado warnings for the state.

The hurricane, initially classified as a Category 5, has since been downgraded to a Category 3. Despite the downgrade, the storm is still expected to be extremely dangerous.

"It's still producing sustained winds, over 100 miles an hour," said Heiter.

Overnight, the storm will weaken and is expected to leave Florida Thursday morning.

A storm surge of at least 12 feet is expected to hit just south of St. Petersberg.

Already, hundreds of thousands of customers are without power in Florida, and that number is expected to rise overnight.