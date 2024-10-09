Kendra Horn Steps Into Role As CEO Of Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation, Aims To Boost Public Awareness

Former Congresswoman Kendra Horn has been appointed as the new CEO of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation, where she aims to enhance support for students and increase community engagement.

By: News 9

Former Congresswoman Kendra Horn is set to take over as the new president and CEO of the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation, succeeding Mary Malone Tully, who will retire at the end of this year.

Horn joined News 9 at 9 to talk about her new position.

Horn expressed her enthusiasm about the new role, saying she is thrilled to take over.

"I'm a product of Oklahoma public schools and so advocating for our public schools and stepping into this new role as the president and CEO,” Horn said. "Stepping in where Mary Malone Tolley has done such an amazing job, but to support our public schools to amplify the need for our public schools and teachers and all the work that the foundation does, I'm so excited to be able to continue that."

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to bridge gaps in funding and resources for the district, which is the largest in the state.

Horn said the foundation’s mission includes programs focused on literacy and a pipeline initiative designed to cultivate future educators.

One notable project is the "Coat-a-Kid" program, which ensures that every child in the OKCPS district who needs a coat receives one.

Horn said socioeconomic challenges face many students in the district, noting that 92% of OKCPS students live in households at or below the poverty level.

“These are working families that are just doing their best to make ends meet, and it's difficult,” she said. “Equity is about making sure that every child has a chance to succeed and thrive.”

As she prepares to take on her new position, Horn said her goal for the foundation is to increase public awareness about the significance of public schools.

“I'd like to see more people in the public, just general people around Oklahoma and Oklahoma City, understand why public schools are important," Horn said.

Horn’s official start date is October 21, and she said she is eager to start.