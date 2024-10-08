Edmond Leaders Invite Public To Open House For More Information On Upcoming Bond Election

With a month to go before the Nov. 5 election, City of Edmond leaders are inviting residents to an open house to learn more about the city's GO bond.

Edmond residents will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed $230 million bond that could increase property taxes across the city.

City leaders are hosting an open house on Tuesday to provide more information behind its GO, or general obligation, bond.

At the open house, residents will be able to speak to city leaders before the Nov. 5 ballot.

On the ballot, voters will have their chance to vote yes or no on an over 14% property tax increase to fund improvements across the city.

Edmond officials said the GO bond is a common funding method used to address critical infrastructure needs, and that Edmond is the only city in the metro area that doesn't utilize the program.

The bond, stylized as “Edmond on the GO,” includes 22 projects in 3 categories: streets, parks and public safety.

If passed, 65% of the money would go toward streets, as well as plans for a new park and fire station, something Edmond firefighters are hoping will convince residents to approve the bond.

“Relocating this fire station will give us better response times for our city, which is very important because seconds matter,” Edmond Fire Chief Chris Goodwin said.

The open house is located at the Edmond Senior Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are not registered to vote, the deadline to register on the Oklahoma Voter Portal is Friday.

Your voter application must be turned in or postmarked by 5 p.m. Friday