Apartment Fire In NW Oklahoma City Investigated As Arson

An apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City is under investigation as arson, according to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

By: News 9

Fire crews were dispatched to a reported fire on Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire on Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, they said they found smoke and flames coming from a breezeway of a vacant apartment building.

Crews extinguished the fire and checked for extension throughout the four units. They said all four apartments were confirmed vacant, and it appeared no one was living there at the time.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is treating the fire as an arson investigation.

