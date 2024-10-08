Study To Determine Legality Of License Plate-Reading Cameras After Oklahoma Lawmaker Raises Privacy Concerns

A new study is set to determine the legality of cameras used to read license plates after a recent court ruling put dozens of arrests at risk.

Last week, State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, pointed to a ruling from a McClain County judge, who determined that evidence gathered by the cameras in a felony traffic stop violated state law.

Gann referenced an Oklahoma law that states license plate information “shall not be used by any individual or agency for purposes other than enforcement of the Compulsory Insurance Law.”

“We're not denying that what they're doing with it is good, it's just not lawful,” Gann said at the time.

License plate reading cameras, used by law enforcement, capture plate information, which is then shared with law enforcement across the country.

Police say the technology has been a valuable tool in solving crimes, however, Gann opposes the technology and is now calling out the Edmond Police Department, saying they are refusing to give information to NonDoc, a journalistic entity.

According to Gann, he said he plans to show a “lack of transparency” from departmental agencies who share camera data.

Edmond Police and Oklahoma City Police say the cameras have been useful, but Gann says Oklahomans' Fourth Amendment privacy rights could be violated.

Tuesday's study will begin at 8:30 a.m., the public is invited to attend.
