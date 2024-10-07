Edmond Santa Fe High School Marching Band Returns Home As Champions

The Edmond Santa Fe High School marching band returned home Sunday after winning the Bands of America competition in Flagstaff, Arizona.

By: News 9

As they arrived back at the high school, band members were greeted by their biggest fans. The group made history as the first band from Central Oklahoma to become Regional Grand Champions.

“It was a trip of a lifetime. We’re extremely proud of our students, our staff, and our parents. This is something we’ve been building up to for a long time,” said Dane Romano, band director at Edmond Santa Fe High School.

The band brought home nine trophies, including awards for Outstanding Music and Best General Effect.