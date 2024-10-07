Authorities Search For Suspect In NE OKC Stabbing

Authorities are searching for a suspect who is accused of stabbing a woman in northeast Oklahoma City.

Sunday, October 6th 2024, 10:15 pm

By: News 9


Authorities are searching for a suspect who is accused of stabbing a woman in northeast Oklahoma City Sunday.

Police say the stabbing happened near North Martin Luther King Avenue and Northeast 58th Street.

Police say a woman was shopping in a store when the suspect entered the store and assaulted her.

Police say the victim went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 6th, 2024

October 5th, 2024

October 3rd, 2024

October 3rd, 2024

Top Headlines

October 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024

October 7th, 2024