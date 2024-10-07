Authorities Search For Suspect In NE OKC Stabbing

Sunday, October 6th 2024, 10:15 pm
Authorities are searching for a suspect who is accused of stabbing a woman in northeast Oklahoma City Sunday.
Police say the stabbing happened near North Martin Luther King Avenue and Northeast 58th Street.
Police say a woman was shopping in a store when the suspect entered the store and assaulted her.
Police say the victim went to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
