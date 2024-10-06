Riversport OKC Debuts New Bike Park, Attracting Riders Of All Ages

Riversport OKC opened its newest attraction this weekend — a brand-new bike park known as Trailhead Bike Park.

Riversport OKC opened its newest attraction this weekend — a brand-new bike park known as Trailhead Bike Park.

Saturday marked its first full day of operation, drawing athletes of all ages and skill levels to the facility.

“The community was ready for it, needed it,” said BMX Pro, Aaron Ross,

While riding a bike may seem simple, not all visitors at Trailhead Bike Park are on Ross' skill level.

“I’ve been riding bikes for 30 years,” he said. “That’s the best part about these pump tracks — a five-year-old and a 55-year-old can ride the exact same thing, and you can take it as far as you.”

Ross emphasized that the park is an opportunity to grow the biking community.

“It’s really good to grow the scene and get kids into bike riding or skateboarding whatever it may be,” he added.

One young rider, Easton Hughes, who only started biking this year, has quickly advanced to competing in BMX competitions.

“I really didn’t think I would get to this point. I just thought I would be able to just ride a bike really good and just race,” Hughes said.

Easton has developed his own mantra to navigate the challenges of the sport:

“Just send it and don’t wreck,” he said. “It helps me through everything, and it’s just a really fun sport.”

Ross says Oklahoma’s strong BMX racing culture, reinforces the excitement surrounding the new attraction.

“The amount of people that have already shown up for something like this is amazing,” he said.