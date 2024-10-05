Revving Up For A Cause: Soul In The Valley Racing Event Hits Thunder Valley

Sunday, the track will heat up as racers from across the country showcase their speed in an event called Soul in the Valley.

“Soul in the Valley is a collaboration between Youngs Towing and Tombo Racing,” said Tommy Bolton, owner of Tombo Racing.

This marks year five for the car and bike race and show held at Thunder Valley Racetrack in Noble.

“Gates open at 11 a.m., and we’ll start getting the track hot around 12 p.m. or 12:30 p.m.,” Bolton said.

The event attracts thousands of spectators and is a major draw for racers.

“I’ve got people coming from Kansas, a lot from Texas, and Arkansas,” Bolton said.

All are coming to see and display their need for speed.

“I’ve got other bikes that are guaranteed to run in the six-second zone and reach over 200 miles per hour,” Bolton said.

The family-friendly event welcomes kids and supports a great cause.

“Heavenly Angels gives back to seniors, and the D.A.B. Foundation gives back to youth,” said Marrise McKnight, executive director of Heavenly Angels.

The donations help support essential needs.

“It helps me provide blankets, coats, pillows, and other necessities to keep them warm throughout the winter,” McKnight said.

There will be plenty of specialty cars for the car show, and entry is only $15, with kids under 12 admitted free.

“And we still have the motorcycles and race cars, and we’re still having fun,” Bolton said.

The first 10 kids to email Bolton at tomboracing@yahoo.com will receive free entry to the event. For more information, visit @Tombo’s Garage on Facebook.