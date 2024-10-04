Tragedy In The Skies: NTSB Report Confirms Pilot Error In Crash That Claimed Beloved Pediatrician Dr. Richard Stanford

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report from a 2023 plane crash that claimed the life of a well-known pediatrician and pilot, Dr. Richard Stanford. The report finds the crash was caused by pilot error.

Many knew Dr. Richard Stanford from his time at the hospital when he helped children as a pediatrician. But flying was another passion, something he loved for years. It was during one of his many flights that tragedy struck.

Last December, News 9 spoke with Stanford's family. They told us his life was all about giving back.

Stanford volunteered with Angel Flight for years, transporting critically ill patients to medical appointments for free.

Stanford's last few months were spent in the hospital, where new visitors were constantly rotated in.

“While he was in the hospital in December, we celebrated our 37th anniversary. And he was the love of my life, without a doubt,” said Laurie Stanford.

Complications from the crash led to Stanford's passing in late December.

In August 2023, Stanford was piloting a Piper aircraft flying from North Texas to the Wiley post.

The NTSB report reveals that Stanford received a low fuel warning during the flight. He attempted to switch fuel tanks, but they malfunctioned. To correct the situation, he switched back, but the damage was done.

Stanford brought the plane down on a grassy embankment near Interstate 235 and Interstate 44, crashing through power lines on his way down.

The report states:

“The pilot's mismanagement of fuel resulted in fuel starvation and a subsequent total loss of engine power.”

Stanford, a man deeply passionate about flying and helping others, died four months later.

The family set up a scholarship fund called “The Sky is the Limit,” which awards money to a student pilot each year.