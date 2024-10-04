Pet Of The Week: Aurora

Everyone meet Aurora! Aurora is 4 months old and 25 pounds. Stop by the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 North Western Avenue and meet this sweet and easy-going girl today!

By: News 9

Roshelle Anderson from the Oklahoma Humane Society joined News 9 for Pet Of The Week!

Everyone meet Aurora!

Aurora is 4 months old and 25 pounds. She is a very sweet and calm puppy. She loves to cuddle up in a lap or next to a canine friend and take it easy.

Aurora enjoys watching tv, frolicking in the backyard, and playing with the dogs in her foster home. She does well in a large crate by herself at night and while her foster parents are away.

She is still a puppy and working on potty training, but she is very smart and is getting the hang of it quickly. She likes to explore with her people. However, she is not the biggest fan of car rides as she gets car sick.

Stop by the OK Humane Adoption Center at 7500 North Western Avenue and meet this sweet and easy-going girl today!