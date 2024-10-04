OHP: 1 Killed In Pottawatomie Co. Rollover Crash

A man was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Pottawatomie County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: News 9

OHP said that 20-year-old Samari Tarell Durhan was pronounced deceased on the scene. The accident occurred around 8:37 a.m., near Bethel Road and State Highway 9.

OHP says that Durhan's vehicle departed the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a mailbox and rolled over.

The passenger in the vehicle was not injured.