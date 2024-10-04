1 Dead In Midwest City Crash

One person is dead after a crash in Midwest City according to MWC police.

By: News 9

One person is dead after a crash in Midwest City according to MWC police.

Authorities say the crash happened near Northeast 23rd Street and North Air Depot Boulevard.

According to authorities, an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was ejected and later died at the hospital, according to authorities.

Authorities say the two passengers of the westbound vehicle were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.