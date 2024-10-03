Groundbreaking Begins On New Healing-Focused Development In OKC

Work is underway on a development three years in the making, focusing on all forms of healing.

In 2013, Clay Steves began his entrepreneurial journey by founding an orthopedic device company called Habakkuk.

“The second company I started is Restoration Group, which buys and builds redemptive small businesses,” Steves said.

His latest project is a seven-acre development along Broadway Extension, which he calls Unison.

Unison has 10 pad sites available for lease, all centered around physical and emotional healing.

“It could be urgent care, pediatrics, mental health, emotional health, or spiritual,” Steves said.

The site features a stocked fishing pond, walking trails, and landscaping designed to enhance the healing atmosphere.

“We believe that people are holistic. What happens physically, emotionally, spiritually, and mentally all impacts our holistic self,” Steves said.

On Thursday, community members gathered at the site to celebrate the groundbreaking.

Construction will begin next week, with completion expected in early 2025.