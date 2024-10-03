5,000 Oklahoma Families Lose SNAP Benefits To Card Skimming Fraud

Five thousand Oklahoma families lost their food benefits due to fraud

Five thousand Oklahoma families lost their food benefits due to fraud. According to Oklahoma Human Services, since January, those SNAP benefits were stolen through card skimming, cloning, or phishing. An Oklahoma City mother realized she was a victim this week when her card was declined.

“I was like ‘How was it declined?’” said Verionica Frenito, a card-skimming victim. “So, I called my card, and it said zero dollars.”

Frenito says she couldn’t believe it, her $700 in benefits were gone.

“They drained it,” she said. “They drained it all within a matter of moments.”

The mother of two says she was approved for SNAP benefits two months ago, a state program that gives her money on a card to buy food for her family.

“It was really nice because it helped out with formula and things like that when WIC and other things ran out,” Frenito said.

She said she used her card at a convenience store off SW 15th Street in Oklahoma City. Then, she tried to use it again at the grocery store later, but the card was declined.

“I go to EBT.com and it says all these transactions were done from New York,” she said.

Criminals skim card data and pin numbers through technology and devices illegally installed on or inside ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, or fuel pumps. Then, they use the information to make unauthorized purchases.

“Why would you scam someone's food stamps,” she said. “That's crazy!”

Veronica called Oklahoma City Police to report the skimming and filed a fraud report with the state department.

Oklahoma Human Services says to protect yourself, treat your benefit card like a debit or credit card. Also, all SNAP customers should change their PIN frequently, never respond to text messages or calls from numbers they do not know, or click links in suspicious text messages. The department also says to make sure there is nothing suspicious overlaid or attached to the card reader or keypad. If you notice signs that a skimmer may be in use, alert the retailer, and don’t use the possibly compromised machine.

“It was fraud, it wasn't me and it was unauthorized,” Frenito said. “Hopefully, I get something back.”

Customers may submit claims by phone at 405-522-5050, in person at a Human Services Center, or by mail at Oklahoma Human Services, SNAP, PO Box 25352, Oklahoma City, OK 73125. Agency staff will submit the electronic request form on behalf of the household upon contact. The deadline to apply for recovery of stolen benefits is December 20, 2024.