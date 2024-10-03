Thunder Thursday: Fan Fest

Basketball season is approaching and the Oklahoma City Thunder is hosting Fan Fest to get everyone excited for this season.

Thursday, October 3rd 2024, 5:37 pm

By: News 9


Fanfest is a free family-friendly event with games, activities, giveaways, and even an adult fitness class.

Thunder Director of Fan Engagement, Michelle Matthews says this event gets bigger each year.

“We have to. make our footprint a little bigger as the fans start to get really excited around this time,” said Matthews.

You can enter for a chance to win courtside tickets to the Thunder's preseason game on October 17. All you have to do is scan the QR code below.

Thunder QR Code
