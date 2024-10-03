Lawmakers, Attorneys Discuss What They Call Inequities In Oklahoma's Criminal Justice System

The case of death row inmate Richard Glossip is once again at the center of conversation at the state Capitol. Glossip’s attorney spoke with the House Committee on Criminal Justice about what they call inequities in the case.

Glossip has been on Death Row for nearly 25 years and has almost faced execution multiple times. Glossip was convicted and sentenced to death twice for hiring someone to murder his boss, Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City.

Glossip has maintained his innocence over the last two decades while his case has garnered the support of celebrities, the Attorney General, and even Republican state lawmakers.

In May 2023, the Supreme Court issued a stay of execution for Glossip, just days before he was scheduled to die.

“There's something really really wrong with our system,” said Rep. Justin “JJ” Humphrey, (R) Lane. “We're being ignored when we have massive, massive problems in this system and so that's what this study is about today.”

Humphrey held a discussion at the state Capitol on potential changes to the criminal justice system.

“We really don't have a justice system, a criminal justice system in Oklahoma. We have a criminal punishment system in Oklahoma,” said Don Knight, the attorney for Richard Glossip.

One of the cases that lawmakers say is unjust is the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip.

“In that case in particular I could not believe that a person was sitting on death row with the lack of evidence I was able to find,” said Rep. Humphrey.

“It is clearly not a murder case,” said Knight.

After the U.S. Supreme Court spared Glossip’s life just days before his scheduled execution, the highest court is finally set to hear his case next week.

“There probably hasn't been any cases that I know of that have had that type of support. There's a lot of people sitting on death row that do not get the ‘Richard Glossip treatment’,” said Rep. Humphrey.

Humphrey said he will work on legislation that makes sure individuals who have minor involvement in a felony murder case are no longer eligible for the death penalty.

“Some might still wind up with life sentences without the possibility for parole,” said Rep. Humphrey. “We're not talking about excusing crime, but that we fit the punishment to the crime. We cannot keep executing whomever we want, especially when we see a manipulation of evidence and outright lying. We must bring accountability back to this system and to those who work within it.”

But Knight says a real change will likely take more than new laws.

“This system probably can't really get fixed with further bandaids; everything is a bandaid. Instead, it would be better if it was looked at systemically,” said Knight.

The family of the victim, Barry Van Treese, has attended multiple hearings in the case. The victim's brother told us in a 2015 interview, “You live with the consequences of your actions, and the death penalty in Oklahoma is the consequence of taking somebody else's life.”

Glossip's case is set to be heard before the U.S. Supreme Court next Wednesday, October 9th.